2023: Presidential, National Elections Held under Siege, Says Osun APC





Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday condemned in strong terms the tensed atmosphere under which the presidential and National Assembly elections were conducted in the state last Saturday.

The APC in the state decried the pocket of lawlessness, violence and extra-judicial killings that trailed the electoral process in the state as manifested in the severe heinous attacks on the members of the opposition party the state before, during and after the polls, where 15 persons were allegedly killed and several others injured in the process.

This is even as APC in the state rejected the results of the election in some parts of the state, arguing that they were not the true reflections of the people’s wish.

The party commended the electorate in the state for their unflinching support, resilience, forthrightness and strong resistance “in the face of intimidation and physical life-threatening events from the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper