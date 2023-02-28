ADC, APC Bicker Over Cancellation of Results of Kabba/Bunu/Ijumu Fed.Constituency Seat in Kogi





Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The acting Chairman of African Democratic Congress (ADC), Kogi State, Comrade Adaji John has called on the Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) Professor Yakubu Mahamud to order the candidate of the party as the winner of the Kabba/Bunu/Ijumu federal constituency seat.

Comrade John made this call while addressing journalists in Lokoja yesterday said the returning officer after collation of results escaped into thin air.

However in reaction ,the candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Kolawole Matthew, has refuted the claim by the ADC that INEC issued duly signed result sheet for Kabba/Bunu//Ijumu Constituency.

Kolawole explained that on the contrary, what the ADC were circulating was fake result sheet.

“Results were cancelled in two other polling units due to over voting which were not collated by INEC in line with the electoral act, and everybody agreed to it. But the results cancelled in Otu Polling…





Source: Thisday Newspaper