Don’t Truncate 2023 Elections Like June 12 Mandate, Yoruba Assembly, COYN Tell Obasanjo





· Challenge INEC to conclude presidential poll

Gboyega Akinsanmi

The Yoruba Assembly, a body of socio-cultural groups in the South-west states, has warned former President Olusegun Obasanjo against truncating the 2023 presidential election as the outcome of the June 12, 1993 presidential poll won by late Chief M.K.O Abiola was aborted without justifications.

Conscience of the Yoruba Nation similarly faulted Obasanjo’s call for the cancellation of the 2023 presidential election, observing that his statement “is nothing, but a call for undue interference in the constitutional responsibilities of the INEC.”

The National Chairman of Afenifere Renewal Group (ARG), Hon. Olawale Oshun and the Director-General of the Conscience of the Yoruba Nation (COYN), Abagun Kole Omololu expressed these concerns at separate fora in Lagos on Tuesday.

Obasanjo had claimed that INEC officials, at operational level, had been compromised to make what should have worked…





Source: Thisday Newspaper