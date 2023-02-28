Gen Bajowa Disagrees With Obasanjo over Call for Cancellation of Presidential Election





Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

A retired military general, Olu Bajowa has condemned former President Olusegun Obasanjo for demanding the cancellation of the Presidential and National Assembly elections.

Obasanjo had called on President Muhammadu Buhari to prevail on the Independent National Electoral Commission to cancel the polls because it was marred by irregularities.

But in a statement on Tuesday, the retired general, who saved Obasanjo from being killed by whiskers during the February 13, 1976 military coup, warned the former head of state against causing crisis in the country.

He said, “It is very sad, most disheartening and grossly unexpected that a man of the calibre of a former military Head of State and two-time civilian President, General Olusegun Obasanjo GCFR, could contemplate anything that could truncate Nigeria’s democratic process at this very crucial stage!

“General Obasanjo was the one who gave me orders to go to the war front in 1967, to fight…





Source: Thisday Newspaper