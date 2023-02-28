Group Calls for  Cancellation of Election Results in Parts of Delta





Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

A Coalition of Civil Society Organisations in the South South region have called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to cancel the Presidential and National Assembly elections in part of Delta State south Senatorial district over cases of alleged outright rigging, violence and myriad irregularities.

The coalition in a statement issued Tuesday and jointly signed by the Convener, Citizens Awareness Against Corruption and Social Vices, Danesi Prince; the National Coordinator, Empowerment for Unemployed Youth Initiative, Mallam Suleiman Musa; and Comrade Igwe Ude-Umanta of Guardian of Democracy and Development Initiative, said the just concluded elections in some specific areas in Delta State were marred with irregularities and should therefore be cancelled.

While calling on INEC to uphold the Electoral Law and sustain the integrity of the polls in Nigeria, the Coalition urged INEC to act accordingly as the international…





Source: Thisday Newspaper