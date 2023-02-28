House of Reps Majority Leader Arrested in Kano





Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

House of Representatives Leader, Alhassan Ado Doguwa has been arrested by the police in Kano.

He was arrested over alleged role in the killing of several persons and burning of the secretariat of New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) during the just concluded polls.

A credible source in the police told reporters that Doguwa was picked up at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA) while about to board a flight to Abuja.

The source said that the report obtained from the police in Tudun Wada, alleged that Doguwa personally led the thugs that set ablaze the NNPP secretariat where at least two persons were burnt to death.

“He also (allegedly) used the pistol of his orderly and fired at several persons. So we have arrested him in connection to murder and arson.

The source, who is very familiar with the investigation and asked not to be named, said “He is currently cooling off in the state Criminal Investigation…





Source: Thisday Newspaper