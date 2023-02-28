INEC Declares Obi Winner of Presidential Election in Anambra





David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, winner of Saturday’s presidential election in Anambra State.

Obi, as earlier reported by THISDAY, swept all the 21 local government areas in the state with a wide margin.

Prof Nnenna Otti, the Vice-Chancellor, Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO), who worked as the Anambra State Collation Officer announced the result at exactly 12:50 pm.

She said: “The total number of registered voters is 2,536,156, accredited voters are 628,590.

“At the end of the exercise, parties scored the following votes:

A – 343

AA – 108

AAC – 1012

ADC – 208

ADP – 299

APC – 5,111

APGA – 7,388

APM – 325

APD – 148

BP – 514

LP – 58, 4621

NNPP – 1,967

NRM – 118

PDP – 9,036

PRP – 62

SDP – 84

YPP – 1997

ZLP -1,420″

Anambra State had a total valid votes of 613,861. Void votes…





Source: Thisday Newspaper