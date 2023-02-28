Kwara Gov Leads Victorious APC Team to Ilorin Emir





Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Kwara State Governor, Alhaji AbdulRaman AbdulRazaq yesterday led a team of his ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Emir of Ilorin Dr. Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari following the landslide victory the party recorded in the presidential and National Assembly elections in the state.

On the Governor’s delegation were the Turaki of Ilorin and Senator-elect for Kwara Central Mallam Saliu Mustapha; House of Representatives members-elect Ahmad Yinka Aluko and Mukhtar Shagaya; cabinet members and other party chieftains.

The delegation also commiserated with the Emir on the death of his cousin, Alhaja Maryam Alarape Belgore, a princess of Ilorin Emirate.

A statement issued in Ilorin signed by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Rafiu Ajakaye, noted that the visit was for dual purposes of appreciating the respected monarch for his fatherly support for the party and condoling with him on the passing of Alhaja Alarape Belgore.

He said the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper