Loyola Jesuit University: Championing Quest for Value-driven Institution 





In pursuit of the dreams of Fr Joe Schuyler and Fr Joe Landi, both deceased, to establish a moral-driven institution that sets an agenda for society, solves problems that make for significant change while adding values to Nigerians and West Africans, the Loyola Jesuit University is soliciting $7.3m to erect the faculty building in Ewato, Edo State. In this interview with Rebecca Ejifoma, a member of the Society of Jesus, Jesuits, Rev Fr Jude Odiaka calls on lovers of education, alumni of Schuyler and Landi, Nigerians and Africans to help this course sail through

Could you walk us through what birthed the idea of a Jesuit University in Nigeria?

The Society of Jesus, known as ‘Jesuits’, was founded in 1540 by St Ignatius of Loyola from Spain. He had several companions from different parts of Europe with whom he studied at the University of Paris. Upon their graduation, they decided that they would go to Jerusalem and offer themselves to the church to be used however the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper