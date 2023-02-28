NBA Condemns Murder of Former NBA Oji River Branch Chairman





The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has condemned the shocking, gruesome killing of the former Chairman of NBA Oji River (2017-2019) and Labour Party candidate for Enugu East Senatorial district, Chief Oyibo Chukwu, which sad event took place on 22 February 2023.

The news of the killing suggests that Chief Chukwu who was, until his untimely death, a legal practitioner, was shot and his car set ablaze while returning from his party’s political rally in Agbani, Enugu State.

This killing occurred the same day that the 18 Presidential Candidates and National Chairpersons of the various political parties in Nigeria signed a Peace Pact, to ensure “the conduct of free, fair, credible, transparent and verifiable elections cognisant of the need to maintain a peaceful environment before, during and after the 2023 general elections” and “to place national interest above personal and partisan concerns”. It is regrettable that this Pact was violated, even before the ink was…





Source: Thisday Newspaper