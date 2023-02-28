Obasanjo, Abdulsalami Fault Manual Transmission of Election Results When Law Stipulates Electronic Reporting





•Call for setting up of committee to look at discrepancies

•Peace committee demands probe of electoral malfeasance

•Tinubu to president: don’t allow Obasanjo lure you into tainting your democratic credentials

Onyebuchi Ezigbo, Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja and James Sowole in Abeokuta

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo and the National Peace Committee led by former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar have faulted the manual transmission of election results by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), as against the electronic transmission which it ought to be.

Obasanjo, yesterday called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the INEC to quickly rectify observed gaps in the just-concluded presidential and National Assembly polls before the citizens’ pent-up anger and frustration burst forth in negative reactions.

In a statement he personally signed, the outspoken ex-president called for a rescheduling of elections in areas where there…





Source: Thisday Newspaper