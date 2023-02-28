SDP Candidate Condemns Election in Ogbia Federal Constituency of Bayelsa, Says Process Highly Flawed





*Alleges some BVAS preloaded with votes before election

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate for the 2023 House of Representatives election in Ogbia Federal Constituency of Bayelsa State, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, has described the conduct of the election last Saturday as a charade.

Speaking at a press conference in Yenagoa, Iworiso-Markson said there were a lot of anomalies in the conduct of the election and was therefore surprised that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), went ahead to declare a winner.

According to him, the “obvious electoral malfeasance”, that took place was allegedly perpetrated by some officials of INEC in connivance with security personnel and agents of the ruling party in the state.

He said: “The House of Representative election in Ogbia on Saturday fell short of expectation on so many levels. The late arrival of electoral materials to most polling units triggered a chain of events that resulted in series of anomalies…





Source: Thisday Newspaper