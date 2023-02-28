The World Moves against Nigeria’s Tainted Polls





•US, EU, AU, ECOWAS, Commonwealth condemn lack of transparency by INEC

•PDP, LP, two others stage walkout, more results come in

•Collation process can only be reviewed after exercise, says Yakubu

•IG warns parties, candidates, others against inciting violence

•Obi breaks record, Tinubu lu’le in Lagos

Kingsley Nwezeh, Adedayo Akinwale, Emameh Gabriel in Abuja and Segun James in Lagos

Forty-eight hours after the presidential and National Assembly elections ended in many parts of the country, there is palpable anxiety amongst the people as criticisms by by the United States, European Union, Common Wealth and international observer groups trail the conduct of the exercise amid allegations of widespread of irregularities, rigging and manipulations of the results.

For instance, yesterday, observers from the United States of America (US), the European Union (EU), African Union (AU), the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and…





Source: Thisday Newspaper