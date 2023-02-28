Tinubu Files Suit to Stop LP, PDP from Halting Collation of Presidential Election Results 





Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday, instituted a legal action to restrain the Labour Party (LP) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), from stopping the collation and announcement of the results of the February 25 presidential election.

According to court documents, the case, filed on Tuesday before the Federal High Court in Kano and marked FHC/KN/CS/43/2023, the Action Alliance and the Independent National Electoral Commission were joined as defendants and the Vice Presidential of the party, Kashim Shettima was mentioned among the plaintiff.

The plaintiffs in the originating summons asked for a declaration that INEC chairman “is duty bound to continue to receive Election Results from the State Collation Officers of the 36 States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory for the purpose of collating the result of the Presidential Election from the 36 States…





Source: Thisday Newspaper