AbdulRasaq: Tinubu’s Victory, Reward for Great Antecedents, Consistency





Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Kwara State Governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has congratulated President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the APC family nationwide on the victory at the polls.

A statement issued in Ilorin Wednesday signed by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Rafiu Ajakaye, said: “The victory of Asiwaju Tinubu truly deserving and a reassuring message that Nigerians ultimately value great antecedents, clear vision, national unity and security and development over other partisan considerations.

“This is a victory for national unity, as had been preached by the Progressive Governors and other statesmen across the country.

“It is a vote of confidence in the capacity of the President-elect to build on the great strides of President Muhammadu Buhari especially in the area of infrastructure, address some key national questions in line with global best practices, and build a stronger and more competitive economy.

“I have no doubt…





Source: Thisday Newspaper