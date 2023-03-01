Analysts Predicts End to Cash Crunch Post General Elections





Nume Ekeghe

Analysts have predicted that the nationwide cash crunch following the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) naira redesign policy would subside post presidential and national assembly elections.

Also, the analysts urged the incoming government to first unite the country and roll out policies that would encourage private sector growth.

They hinted that the economy regardless of who is elected to the highest office in the land would bounce back.

Specifically, the Chief Executive Officer, Eczellon Capital, Diekola Onaolapo said he believes the conclusion of the general elections should ease the current cash crunch in the country.

He also stressed that with the glaring economic headwinds evident in Nigeria, an incoming government should be more deliberate in policies involving the economy.

However, he predicted an uptick in the Nigerian economy.

According to him, “After the elections, the cash crunch would subside and everything should return to…







Source: Thisday Newspaper