APC PCC: Obasanjo’s Call for Election Cancellation Meant to Truncate Nigeria’s Democracy





•Says ruling party will defend Tinubu’s mandate against anti-democratic forces

•Jonathan, Mahama, other W’African elders sue for calm

•Urge electoral body to address procedural concerns, comply with electoral law

•Meet with Atiku, Kwankwaso, Obi and Tinubu in peace move

Chuks Okocha, Emmanuel Addeh and Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said the call by former President Olusegun Obasanjo for the cancellation of the presidential election results was part of a grand orchestration to truncate the nation’s democracy.

This was just as former President of Nigeria, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, Ex-Ghanaian President John Mahama and other members of the West African Elders Forum (WAEF) Election Mission to Nigeria have appealed for calm in the country.

The WAEF also disclosed that they have since met with Senator Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress; Mr. Peter Obi Of the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper