C’ River NNPP Supporters Allege Distortion of Party’s Logo on Ballot Paper





The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) supporters in Cross River have raised alarm over the distortion of the party’s logo on the ballot paper.

A cross section of NNPP party faithful who spoke after the elections, alleged that there were some discrepancies in the party logo on the ballot paper which made it difficult for people to cast their votes rightly.

NNPP gubernatorial candidate for Cross River Wilfred Bonse noted that the logo was completely defaced, adding that the experience was quite horrendous.

“Very unfortunately, the NNPP was not represented on the ballot papers as should have been. I struggled very hard to even recognise as a candidate of the party at the level of the gubernatorial position the logo of the NNPP.

“The NNPP logo is a basket of fruits, but I unfortunately found a mixed coloured basket not of fruits but probably something that looked like one or two yams without even NNPP written under.

“That’s a fiasco, total fiasco. Even…





Source: Thisday Newspaper