Ex-Accountant General’s Missing Statement Stalls Trial in Alleged N109bn Fraud





Alex Enumah in Abuja

The trial of former Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Ahmed Idris, on alleged N109 billion corruption charges was on Wednesday stalled at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), due to the disappearance of one of the statements he made to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The statement dated July 5, 2022, could not be located by EFCC in its own file, that of the High Court, as well as that of the defence team.

At Wednesday’s proceedings, the anti-graft agency through its counsel, Mr Oluwaleke Atolagbe, had kick-started trial-within-trial, following the denial by the ex- Accountant General that some of the statements he made to EFCC in respect of the suit were made voluntary.

Idris, who was re-arraigned last October, had persistently alleged that the key statements proposed by the EFCC to be used against him in the alleged corruption charges were made under duress.

Following the allegation, Justice…





Source: Thisday Newspaper