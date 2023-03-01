FSTC Yaba Solicits Support to Upgrade Sports Facilities





The Principal of the Federal Science and Technical College (FSTC) Yaba, Lagos, Mr David Omada, has appealed to corporate organisations, stakeholders and the public to collaborate with the school in upgrading its sports facilities.

Omada, who made the appeal during the 52nd inter-house sports competition of the college recently, said students deserve a conducive environment designed with their success in mind, hence the need to pay attention to not only an enabling environment for teaching and learning to thrive, but also sporting activities.

He said the college is already in partnership with some industries in skills development for the students, calling for more of such.

“We may not see the best of these children if the much-needed facilities are not in place for (a) maximum display of their potential. The college field where we are holding these games is indeed not in good shape,” Omada stressed. “It is limiting the ability of these children, especially in the area…





Source: Thisday Newspaper