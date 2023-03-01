Gunmen Kill Ebonyi Traditional Ruler





Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

The traditional ruler of Umuezeokaha community in Ezza North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Eze Igboke Awa, was shot dead on Monday night by gunmen.

Confirming the incident during a state wide broadcast, the Governor of Ebonyi State, Mr. David Umahi, alleged that the killers were people suspected to be political thugs of a particular political party.

Umahi said that a number of candidates had been making provocative and inciting statements about the election results in the state.

He said: “It has been brought to the attention of the governor of Ebonyi State that just this evening, Monday, February 26, 2023 that the Chairman of Ezza Traditional Rulers Council, His Majesty, Eze Igboke Ewa, was shot dead this night by people suspected to be political thugs for not supporting a particular party. “The governor is aware that a number of candidates have been making provocative and inciting statements about the election results in…





Source: Thisday Newspaper