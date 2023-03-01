INEC Declares Bola Ahmed Tinubu President-elect





•Tinubu: 8,794,726, wins 12 states

•Atiku: 6,984,520, wins 12 states

•Obi: 6,101,533, wins 11 states + FCT

•Kwankwaso: 1,496,687, wins one state

Chuks Okocha, Onyebuchi Ezigbo, Olawale Ajimotokan, Adedayo Akinwale, Sunday Aborisade in Abuja and Ugo Aliogo in Lagos

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the 2023 presidential election.

The Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu declared Tinubu the winner at exactly 4.10am today in Abuja. By this declaration, Tinubu would be the 16th leader of Nigeria since independence in 1960.

The former Lagos state governor polled a total votes of 8,794,726 to defeat his closest rival and the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar who scored 6,984,520 votes, and Peter Obi of Labour party who polled 6,101,533 votes.

The presidential candidate of New Nigerian…





Source: Thisday Newspaper