Lafarge, BUA, Dangote Cement PBT Lags at N712.47bn on Cost of Sales, OPEX





.firms records N1.04trn CoS .Dangote Cement spent N266.49bn on energy

Kayode Tokede

Due to the challenging business environment, three cement manufacturing companies, Dangote Cement Plc, Lafarge Africa Plc and BUA Cement Plc struggled to report robust profit, attributable to a significant increase in cost of sales, operating expenses and finance cost in 2022 financial year.

Analysis of the companies’ 2022 results (profit & loss figures) revealed the three companies reported a whopping sum of N1.04 trillion cost of sales, an increase of 24 per cent from N837.9 billion in 2021.

Dangote Cement, with subsidiaries in other African countries reported N662.89 billion cost of sales in 2022 from N551.02 billion in 2021, while BUA Cement announced N197.94 billion cost of sales in 2022 from N136.39 billion in 2021.

For Lafarge Africa, it announced N177.02billion cost of sales in 2022, an increase if 18 per cent from N150.51billion reported in 2021.

As the average…





Source: Thisday Newspaper