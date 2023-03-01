NHRC: There May Be Voters Apathy during Next Round of Election





Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has raised the alarm that with the way the presidential and national assembly elections were handled by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), there might be voters apathy during the March 11 governorship and House of Assembly polls.

It also warned that if something is not done immediately to ameliorate the problem caused so far with the electoral process, there might be outbreak of violence in the country.

The NHRC supported the ongoing call on INEC to comply with the rules guiding the conduct of the 2023 general election as contained in the amended Electoral Act, insisting that non-compliance would results in voter apathy, violence among other consequences in the coming governorship and states assembly elections.

The call was championed yesterday in Abuja by the Executive Secretary of the Commission, Mr. Tony Ojukwu, during the briefing on the review of the NHRC 2023 elections…





Source: Thisday Newspaper