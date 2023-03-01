Osinbajo Congratulates Tinubu, Says His Qualities, Sincerity to Progressive Ideals Needed Now





*Joins President-elect to receive certificate of return

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has formally congratulated the winner of the 2023 presidential poll, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to him “I warmly congratulate the flagbearer of our great party, the All Progressives Congress, His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his victory at the 2023 Presidential Elections, and his declaration as President-Elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“I also congratulate His Excellency, Senator Kashim Shettima on his declaration as Vice President-Elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Addressing the President-elect, the Vice President, according to a release issued by his media aide, Laolu Akande stated that “in your previous years of public service, you have demonstrated a consistent fidelity to progressive and welfarist ideals, and an ability to build bridges across several…





Source: Thisday Newspaper