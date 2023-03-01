Tinubu: APC Senators Implore Nigerians to Eschew Violence, Remain Calm





Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Senator Michael Opeyemi Bamidele, and his counterpart in the Federal Capital Territory Committee, Smart Adeyemi, have appealed to Nigerians to remain calm so that the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, can start finding solutions to the problems confronting the country.

Bamidele, in a statement on Wednesday, described Tinubu’s victory in the keenly contested presidential election as a well-deserved reward for his esteemed courage, resilience, doggedness, hard work, unwavering determination, decades of building bridges across the nooks and crannies and strong faith in God.

He said: “Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu emerges as president in keenly contested presidential election as a well-deserved reward for his esteemed courage, resilience, doggedness, hard work, unwavering determination, decades of building bridges across the nooks and crannies of the Nigerian nation…





Source: Thisday Newspaper