Tinubu Receives Certificate of Return, Urges Nigerians to Join Hands with Him to Pull Nation Through





Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

President elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has called on those that didn’t support his candidature to join hands with him in a common endeavor to pull the nation through.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the early hours of Wednesday declared Tinubu the winner of the presidential election.

The former Lagos state governor polled a total votes of 8,794,726 to defeat his closest rival and the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar who scored 6,984,520 votes, and Peter Obi of Labour party who polled 6,101,533 votes.

The presidential candidate of New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso came a distant fourth with the total votes of 1,496,687 votes.

Speaking on Wednesday in Abuja after he was presented with the the Certificate of Return by the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, he said the certificate of return symbolized the country’s collective democratic attainment and even…





Source: Thisday Newspaper