Tinubu’s Victory: God Has Shamed Those Who Thought We Couldn’t Deliver, Says Masari





Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State has said the victory of Bola Ahmed Tinubu is an indication that God has shamed traducers of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who thought the party will not win the presidential poll.

Masari, who addressed journalists at the Government House shortly after the declaration of Tinubu as the president-elect, said those who maligned the party by making malicious and false statements have been put to shame by God.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the wee hours of Wednesday declared Tinubu as the winner of last Saturday’s presidential election.

According to the nation’s electoral umpire, Tinubu polled a total of 8,794,726 votes to defeat his closest rival, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 6,984,520 votes.

Masari said: “I thanked the people of Katsina and those who are residing in Katsina; those who supported us, those who worked and prayed…





Source: Thisday Newspaper