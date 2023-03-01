We ‘ll Challenge Tinubu’s Victory in Court, Says Baba-Ahmed 





Emameh Gabriel in Abuja

Labour Party has declared its intention to challenge the victory of the All Progressive Congress presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in a competent court.

Vice presidential candidate of the party, Datti Baba-Ahmed, disclosed this at press briefing in Abuja on Wednesday, saying that the election did not meet the minimum standard as prescribed by the Electoral Act (2022).

He said: “It is our position that the purported result didn’t meet the minimum criteria of a transparent, free and fair election in addition to the most condemnable attacks, voters intimidation and suppression.

“Please be assured of our determination to fight the injustice that has been perpetuated on Nigerians through all legal and peaceful means. We imploy you all to please remain peaceful and calm as our fight and determination for a new Nigeria is just beginning. We equally encourage you all to continue with the campaigns and vote massively for Labour Party…





Source: Thisday Newspaper