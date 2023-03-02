37-year-old PDP’ Candidate Emerges Winner of Yabo-Shagari Federal Constituency Seat





. As other national assembly elections in the state declared inconclusive

By Onuminya Innocent

A 37-year old candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Umar Yusuf Yabo has made history as the youngest to emerge winner for the Yabo-Shagari federal constituency in Sokoto

Thisday gathered that this was the only National Assembly election that was concluded by Independent National Electoral Commission in Sokoto state.

Yusuf defeated the incumbent member, representing the area and candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Abubakar Umar.

According to the result obtained by our reporter, the PDP’s candidate scored 24,792 votes while the APC candidate got 22,497 votes.

The returning officer, Professor Abubakar Sambo Junaidu declared Umar Yusuf Yabo of PDP as the winner of the election and returned elected.

In his acceptance speech, Yusuf thanked the people of the two local governments areas for finding him worthy as their representativr at the lower…





Source: Thisday Newspaper