Adaora Umeoji Retires as Zenith Bank Deputy Managing Director





Obinna Chima

The Deputy Managing Director of Zenith Bank Plc, Dr. Adaora Umeoji has retired from the financial institution following the new tenure limits for banks’ executives released recently by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Her retirement became effective from February 24th, 2023.

Zenith Bank disclosed this in a notification to the Nigerian Exchange Limited that was signed by its Company Secretary/General Counsel, Michael Otu.

The bank explained: “We write to notify the Nigerian Exchange Limited and the investing public of the retirement of Dame (Dr) Adaora Umeoji from the board of Zenith Bank Plc with effect from February 24, 2023.

“This follows the expiration of her tenure of office as Deputy Managing Director in line with the CBN circular No. FPR/DIR/PUB/CIR/001/070 dated February 24, 2023. The board wishes her success in her future endeavours.”

The CBN last week revised the regulatory requirements for the tenure of Executive Management and Non-executive…





Source: Thisday Newspaper