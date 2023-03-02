Atiku: Processes, Outcome of Feb 25 Election Grossly Flawed, It Must be Challenged





*Says Saturday’s election neither free nor fair, the worst since return to democratic rule

* Expresses hope judiciary will redeem itself and rise to society’s expectation as last hope

Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has said that Saturday’ presidential and National Assembly elections were grossly flawed and as such must be challenged.

Addressing the press on Thursday, his first since the elections were held and results declared, Atiku said preliminary assessments indicate that it was the worst conducted elections since the return to democratic rule.

“The manipulation and fraud that attended this election was unprecedented in the history of our nation. I can still not understand why the electoral umpire was in such a hurry to conclude collation and announcement of the result, given the number of complaints of irregularities of bypassing of the BVAS, failure of uploading to the IREV, and unprecedented cancellations…





Source: Thisday Newspaper