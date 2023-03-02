Bassey Rejects Presidential Election Result, Seeks Its Review





Bassey Inyang in Calabar

The Senator representing Cross River South Senatorial District, Mr. Gershom Bassey, has disagreed with the result of the presidential election announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) following the February 25, 2023 presidential and National Assembly elections.

According to Bassey who served as the coordinator of the Cross River State wing of the PCC of the Atiku/Okowa said the result announced by the INEC was unacceptable. He argued that the electoral body clearly violated the law and processes for the announcement of the results of the elections.

Speaking in Calabar, yesterday, he stressed that INEC clearly violated the electoral law in announcing the result, just as he called for its reviewed or outright cancellation and a fresh one conducted.

“I do not have confidence in the results declared so far by INEC, and the reason is very simple. We are the people that passed that electoral law and it is very clear in…





Source: Thisday Newspaper