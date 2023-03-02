Buhari: My Administration’s Achievements Earned Tinubu Victory





•Former Lagos governor pays thank you visit to president in Daura

•President-elect receives congratulatory messages from world leaders, including French president

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has declared that Nigerians decided to vote for Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other candidates of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in last Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections because of the high level of development brought about by the present administration.

Speaking yesterday, while receiving in audience the president-elect and other leaders of the ruling party at his Daura country home, in Katsina State, the president, according to a statement issued by presidential spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu, said he was pleased that the people chose the APC and its candidates. By this, Buhari said, the people affirmed their desire that the momentum of development under the current administration continues.

Buhari commended APC…





Source: Thisday Newspaper