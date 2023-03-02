Challenge Your Defeat in Court – THISDAYLIVE

Ugo Aliogo

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has urged aggrieved political parties in the just concluded presidential and National Assembly (NASS) elections to challenge their cases in the court.

NLC President, Joe Ajaero, stated this yesterday when he led national executives of the congress on a visit to the Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP) at the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) office in Lagos.

He said losers in the elections have the right to seek redress in court or even protest if they think that the contest was not transparent, free and fair.

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu, had yesterday, announced Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as Nigeria’s president-elect from the February 25, polls.

Some political parties, including the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP) had rejected the outcome of the election. The…