Kwara PDP Forms Alliance with Other Political Parties to Wrestle Power from APC – THISDAYLIVE

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin.

Leadership of the opposition, Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) in Kwara state has finalised arrangements to form alliance with other political parties in the state so as to wrestle power from the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC) in the March 11 polls.

The state chairman of the party, Rt. Hon. Babatunde Mohammed dropped the hint in Ilorin on Thursday during the unveiling of the five- point agenda for the people of the state à by the governorship candidate of the party, Alhaji Shuaib Yaman Abdullahi.

He said that, “the PDP has formed alliance with other political parties and they are too ready to work together ahead of the next polls in the state in order to vote out APC.

“We are on the same page with other political parties on the next election. So,with the exception of APC, henceforth start working with members of other political parties. We are working together already.

” The other political parties in Kwara state…