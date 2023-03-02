National Assembly Supplementary Election Will Hold After Governorship Poll – THISDAYLIVE

INEC: National Assembly Supplementary Election Will Hold After Governorship Poll

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that supplementary elections for Senate and House of Representatives would be held after the governorship election for March 11.

The National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye in a statement issued Thursday said the decision was reached at the commission’s weekly meeting held Thursday.

He revealed that at the meeting, the commission deliberated on several issues, including the Presidential and National Assembly elections, the Governorship and State Assembly elections and the pending elections in Enugu East Senatorial District and the Esan Central/Esan West and Igueben Federal Constituencies in Edo State.

Okoye reaffirmed that the Commission would conduct the re-scheduled elections in Enugu and Edo States on Saturday 11th March…