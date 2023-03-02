NCS Begins Mentorship to Promote Technology Innovation







Emma Okonji

Nigeria Computer Society (NCS), the umbrella body for all Information Technology (IT) professionals in Nigeria, has commenced mentorship of selected groups of software developers, who will in turn develop world-class solutions that would be promoted within and outside of Nigeria by the NCS.

NCS, through its Technology Innovation Programme, recently assembled some selected teams of tech developers, as well as mentors, to its second boot camp in Lagos, where the team members were guided on how to develop globally acceptable solutions, through a special mentorship.

Giving details of the programme, the President of NCS, Prof. Adesina Sodiya said the NCS Technology Innovation Programme was designed to groom startups with ideas, while NCS would help in nurturing the ideas to a world-class standard, and turn the ideas into solutions that would be ready for global market.

According to Sodiya, “NCS started by advertising the programme and called for entries. Over…





Source: Thisday Newspaper