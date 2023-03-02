NSCDC Destroys 71 Illegal Refineries, 22 Oil Bunkering Sites in Over a Year





Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has disclosed that between January 2022 till date, 71 illegal refineries and 22 oil bunkering sites have been destroyed.

The Corps in clampdown on activities of criminal elements such as vandals, economic saboteurs and oil thieves with the use of advanced technologies, within same period impounded 134 trucks, 36 boats and other equipment used in perpetrating illegal oil bunkering in the country.

Speaking at the celebration of the World Civil Defence Day in Abuja, the Commandant General of the NSCDC, Dr. Ahmed Audi said: “The Corps has maintained a dogged fight against the activities of criminal elements such as vandals, economic saboteurs and oil thieves with the use of advanced technologies.

“Consequently, between January 2022 and to date, over 546 suspects have been arrested, 429 under prosecution, 51 convicted, 71 illegal refineries destroyed, 22 illegal oil bunkering sites…





Source: Thisday Newspaper