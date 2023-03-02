Polls: Oyo APC Tells Makinde to Brace Up for Imminent Defeat





•Tinubu has no agreement with state governor, APC PCC declares

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

With the emergence of Bola Timubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as the president-elect, the party in Oyo State, yesterday called on Governor ‘Seyi Makinde, to prepare for his imminent defeat in the March 11, governorship election.

The Director-General, Asiwaju Tinubu-Shettima Coalition for Good Governance, (ATSCGG), Adebayo Shittu, said this yesterday, while addressing a press conference in his office in Ibadan.

This was just as the APC Presidential Campaign Committee (PCC), in Oyo State, yesterday denied having a standing agreement with Makinde, as being speculated.

The former Minister of Communication, in his address, titled, “Whither Oyo State 2023,” said the APC in the state after the victory at the presidential and National Assembly elections has gone to redefine its trajectory to guarantee equally over-whelming and undiluted victory…





Source: Thisday Newspaper