S&P: How Nigeria’s Fuel Crisis, Cash Crunch Ended 31-Month Growth in Business Activities





•Says PMI at worst level since pandemic

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

Business activities driven by the private sector slumped for the first time in almost three years as companies reduced output and cut jobs due to cash and fuel shortages in February, S&P Global said yesterday.

The Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) released by the organisation is a measure of the prevailing direction of economic trends in the manufacturing and service sectors.

According to the S&P PMI, business activities fell to 44.7 in February from 53.5 the month before, being the worst reading since the height of the coronavirus pandemic in June 2020.

The report added that the February PMI data indicated that cash shortages across the Nigerian economy had a severe impact on the private sector midway through the first quarter of the year.

It noted that substantial declines were seen in both output and new orders while firms scaled back their purchasing activities and…





Source: Thisday Newspaper