Tijani: Nigeria Needs Innovative Solutions to Serve the Unbanked





Co-founder of Toju, Mr. Sodiq Tijani speaks on how Toju will serve the unbanked customers and offer financial services to the last mile user through a fusion of trusted informal financial service practices and technology. Emma Okonji presents the excerpts:

Your passion for technology appears high, given your background. Tell us more about the passion and your journey into the tech space?

My love for technology started at a young age, and I have always been fascinated by the endless possibilities it presents. My journey into the tech space began during my undergraduate days when there was a nationwide lecturer’s industrial action that kept us out of the classroom for six months.

This was when I started learning the basics of web development from a friend and continued when school reopened. While in my third year in the university, I had already started earning money as a freelance web developer and also organising training sessions for interested students on web…





Source: Thisday Newspaper