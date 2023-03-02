Tinubu: My Certificate of Return is Call to Duty I Can’t Ignore





•Tells opponents, their supporters, ‘I understand your hurt’

•Says he needs them but Nigeria needs them more at this time

•Reiterates commitment to progress, development, renewed hope for Nigerians

•Election result reflects wish of electorate, Akeredolu asserts

•Yakasai urges Atiku, Obi to accept outcome of presidential poll

•We’ll challenge ex-Lagos governor’s victory in court, Baba-Ahmed vows

•Knocks Lawan over comments on electronic transmission of results

•Exercise lacks credibility, transparency, Situation Room declares

Onyebuchi Ezigbo, Adedayo Akinwale, Emameh Gabriel in Abuja and Fidelis David in Akure

President-elect Bola Tinubu said yesterday in Abuja that his certificate of return was not only an attestation of his victory at the February 25 presidential poll, but also a call to duty, which he could not ignore. Tinubu called on all Nigerians, both those who voted for him and those who did not, to…





Source: Thisday Newspaper