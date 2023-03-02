Tinubu’s Victory Well Deserved, Says Emerhor





The Delta State All Progressives Congress (APC) Founding Leader and South-south Director of the Directorate of Contacts and Mobilization of the APC-Tinubu Presidential Campaign Council, O’tega Emerhor, has congratulated the president-elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his well deserved victory at the just concluded presidential election.

In a statement signed by Emerhor himself, he congratulated the president-elect on behalf of himself and the members of the Tinubu/Shetima Directorate of Contacts and Mobilization, South-south.

Emerhor stated that the victory of Tinubu and the APC at the polls is a confirmation by Nigerians that they are ready for the message of renewed hope and a better and progressive Nigeria which is at the core of the Tinubu manifesto.

According to him, against all odds, Tinubu has by the grace of God Almighty, dint of hardwork, sheer , strategy and ability to galvanise Nigerians and our party members, rake…





Source: Thisday Newspaper