US Congratulates Tinubu, Urges Aggrieved Presidential Candidates to Seek Redress Through Legal Means







*Asks INEC to address concerns ahead of March 11 polls



The U.S. has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to address technical hitches reportedly associated with the use of Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) before the governorship and state assembly elections on March 11.

Ned Price, Spokesperson for the State Department, in a statement, said Nigerians were clearly within their rights to have such concerns and should have high expectations for their electoral processes in the just-concluded Presidential poll.

“We join other international observers in urging INEC to improve in the areas that need the most attention ahead of the March 11 elections.

“We understand that many Nigerians and some of the parties have expressed frustration about the manner in which the process was conducted.

“They have also expressed frustration about the shortcomings of technical elements that were used for the first time in a presidential election cycle,’’ he…





Source: Thisday Newspaper