Vanessa Bryant Reaches Nearly $29m Settlement with Los Angeles County in Lawsuit over Kobe Bryant Crash Photos





Vanessa Bryant has reached nearly $29 million agreement with Los Angeles County to settle a lawsuit over photos that were taken at the helicopter crash that killed her husband, Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant, her daughter Gianna Bryant and seven others.

According to CNN, the settlement capped several years of litigation related to the January 2020 helicopter crash on a Calabasas, California, hillside and photos that circulated in its aftermath.

Vanessa Bryant testified that she suffered panic attacks, anxiety since learning of shared crash scene photos

“Today marks the successful culmination of Mrs. Bryant’s courageous battle to hold accountable those who engaged in this grotesque conduct,” Luis Li, an attorney representing Bryant, said in a statement to CNN.

“She fought for her husband, her daughter, and all those in the community whose deceased family were treated with similar disrespect. We hope her victory at trial and this settlement will put an…





Source: Thisday Newspaper