We Will Meet in Court, APC Campaign Tells Obi





Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has challenged the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi to meet the ruling party in court if he was aggrieved.

The Director, Media and Publicity, Bayo Onanuga in a statement issued Thursday said the ruling party welcomed the decision of Obi to seek redress in court as an aggrieved party if he was convinced of the evidence of electoral frauds he would present before the tribunal as alleged.

He noted that going to court was part of the electoral process, adding that it was the most decent, statesmanlike and civilised course of action to take.

Onanuga said the APC saluted the decision, saying it was surely better than calling supporters to the streets and instigating social unrest.

He noted: “Before Mr. Obi goes to court, we consider it necessary to challenge some specific claims in his press address. Contrary to his statement, it is not true…





Source: Thisday Newspaper