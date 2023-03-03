2023: Aderinokun Decries Alleged Electoral Irregularities in Ogun Central Senatorial Poll









Sunday Okobi

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senatorial candidate in Ogun Central, Ogun State, Chief Olumide Aderinokun, has rejected the result of last Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections, alleging over-voting and some electoral discrepancies.

Aderinokun, who was announced second in the senatorial election behind APC’s Afolabi Salisu, said there were over 100 polling units in Ogun Central that had over-voting.

Aderinokun in a statement issued by his media aide, Taiye Taiwo, and made available to THISDAY yesterday, faulted the electoral body for some irregularities that marred the election in his district starting from polling units to ward levels in the six local government areas.

According to him, “The good people of Ogun Central have been robbed. The system failed the people and Aderinokun, and with the backing of the PDP family in Ogun State will not be accepting it.

“The result will be challenged because it doesn’t reflect…





Source: Thisday Newspaper