A’Court Gives Atiku, Obi Permission to Inspect Election Materials





Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Court of Appeal on Friday granted request of Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party and his counterpart, Mr Peter Obi of the Labour Party, to inspect documents used by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the conduct of the recent presidential election in the country.

The permission was sequel to two separate Exparte Applications filed by Atiku and Obi, who came second and third respectively in the presidential election won by Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

However, they are alleging substantial non-compliance in addition to violence and rigging which they claimed marred the conduct and outcome of the election.

Consequently, the duo who had at separate media briefing on Thursday in Abuja, vowed to ventilate their grievances at the soon to be constituted Presidential Election Petition Tribunal had approached the Abuja division of the Court of Appeal, for permission to inspect the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper