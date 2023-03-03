Alleged Murder: Group Accuses Gbajabiamila, Ganduje of Plotting to Free House  Majority Leader





Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

Concerned citizens of Tudun Wada-Doguwa Federal Constituency in Kano state yesterday alleged that the House of Representatives and the Kano state government are collaborating to get the embattled majority leader, Ado Ado Doguwa, freed from the allegations of murder and illegal possession of firearms.

Addressing journalists in Kano, the concerned group members led by former Commissioner Budget and Planning, Alhaji Nura Muhammad Dankadai, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure that justice takes it course to avoid reciprocal violence

The concerned citizens alleged that they have information that the House of Representatives and the Kano state government were planning to ensure that Doguwa was released on bail despite the allegations he is facing before the law.

“It is important to note that the people of Tudun Wada and Doguwa Local Government have every reasonable ground to believe that the leadership of the National Assembly is…





Source: Thisday Newspaper